Lifeguards will no longer be present at dozens of beaches across the South West as the RNLI scales down its patrols at the end of the summer.

The charity says it has been another busy summer for it's staff and volunteers, who ensure people can swim safely at beaches across the West Country.

From Sunday 3 September, many patrols are being withdrawn as children return to school and the summer comes to a close.

But the RNLI also says lifeguards will remain present at some beaches in the region until 24 September, while 21 sites will have their cover extended up to and including the October half term.

Henry Irvine, RNLI Lifeguard Lead for the South West, said: "It has been a very busy summer for our lifeguard teams throughout the region despite the unpredictable weather, as people headed to the beach to make the most of the summer holidays.

"We often see a change in weather conditions during September, with Atlantic swells making conditions more challenging. We’re still expecting people to be enjoying the coast, especially if we have some good weather, so it’s important people make sure the beach they’re visiting is lifeguarded.

"If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the safest area and is most closely monitored by lifeguards."

The beaches that will no longer have lifeguards from 3 September:

Devon: Sandy Bay, Dawlish Warren, Teignmouth Hope Cove, Blackpool Sands, Slapton Sands, Thurlestone, and Bigbury-on-Sea North.

Cornwall: Freathy, Polurrian Cove, Gunwalloe, Porthleven, Perranuthnoe, Marazion, Porthkidney, Carbis Bay, South Fistral, Lusty Glaze, Crackington Haven and Northcott.

Dorset: Greenhill (Weymouth), West Bay and Lyme Regis (Cobb).

Somerset: Burnham-on-Sea and Berrow beaches will also no longer be lifeguarded.

The RNLI encourages swimmers to check whether the beach they intend to go to has lifeguards present via their website here.