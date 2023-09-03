Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

An exhibition of pre-Raphaelite art telling the story of Cornwall's links to the legend of King Arthur has gone on display in Falmouth.

The show features 60 iconic works from public and private collections and is free to attend until the end of September.

The exhibition features paintings by pre-Raphaelite artists of the 19th Century Credit: ITV News

Curator Morwenna Lewis said: "We've had a really, really positive response from visitors. They've just absolutely loved the fact that all of this amazing artwork is here, it's made its way down to Cornwall and it's free to view.

"We've had days when it has been really busy and it's been quite quite an experience for all staff as well, managing all of these visitors.

"But it's been absolutely fantastic and we've really enjoyed having it here."

The 'Lady of Shallot' series is at the centre of the exhibition. Credit: ITV News

The exhibition is open until the end of September.