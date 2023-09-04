A Plymouth businessman has denied intentionally running over and killing another man following an alleged dispute over drugs.In March, 42-year-old David Kelly was found dead on Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth.

Luke Dann was later arrested and charged with murder. He maintains it was an accident. On the first day of Dann's trial for murder at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 4 September, prosecutors outlined their case.

They said Mr Kelly had been waiting for somebody to arrive with drugs on the night in question.

David Kelly died at the scene. Credit: Family photo

The court was told that Mr Kelly approached Dann's car, angry words were exchanged, then damaged Dann's car and Dann drove 'at and over' Mr Kelly - causing severe injuries including a fractured skull, and he died at the scene.Dann has pleaded not guilty to both murder and manslaughter.His defence team will argue that Mr Kelly's death was a "complete accident" and that he had been "driving away from an attempted robbery".The trial continues.