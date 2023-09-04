A car has flipped onto its roof on a street in Plymouth.

Emergency services are at the scene in Oakford Road, along with recovery vehicles.

Photographs show the car completely overturned with police and ambulance services attending the scene.

One person was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment following the crash on Monday 4 September.

The road was blocked for several hours whilst the area was cleared Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We received reports of a single-vehicle collision – in which a car had overturned - in Oakcroft Road, Plymouth, at around 7.25am.

"Ambulance also attended the scene, The male driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. Vehicle was recovered around 9.35am."

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service said: "We sent a double-crewed land ambulance and an operations officer and conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital.”