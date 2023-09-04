First look at new ferry that will serve the Isles of Scilly

A new ferry service could soon be transporting people to the Isles of Scilly.

North Devon shipbuilder Harland and Wolff have announced proposals to build and operate two ferries on the Penzance to Isles of Scilly ferry route, as well as one inter-island vessel operating from spring 2025.

The service is currently operated by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group which runs the Scillonian III passenger ferry, the freight boat to the archipelago, and the Skybus plane service that runs from Land's End to St Mary's airport. Harland and Wolff say there is scope to provide an additional service, which they say would benefit both islanders and visitors.

Over the past three years the shipbuilder has been working on the designs and now has applied for levelling up funding, alongside approved partners.

There’s already been £48m in levelling-up funding allocated by the government for the purposes of building new vessels on the route and in line with its National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The current passenger vessel, the Scillonian III, was built at Harland & Wolff’s site in Appledore, Devon.

The company will be undertaking a consultation to get feedback from residents on their designs.

John Wood, group CEO of Harland & Wolff, said: “We have a large number of colleagues in Appledore and across the group who are vastly experienced in the build and operation of passenger vessels.

"In my view, it is clear that, given the current cost of capital, access to and acceptance of levelling up funding will provide a very cost competitive model to operate either alongside the incumbents or on a stand-alone basis.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and we believe competition on this route is the right thing to ensure value for money for the residents and tourists of the islands.”