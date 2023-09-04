A cruise ship weighing 60,000 tonnes has visited a tiny Cornish port town.

The liner is operated by Saga Cruises and takes almost a thousand passengers and is 774ft long.

It is thought to be the biggest ship ever to have docked in the town's harbour.

Spirit of Adventure visited on Friday 1 September while on its way from Falmouth to Weymouth.

It arrived at 6am and stayed until around 5pm, dividing opinions of those in the town.

Fowey's town crier said: "At 236m, the Spirit of Adventure is the longest cruise ship to ever dock in the river.

"It’s also the first one I’ve had the privilege to welcome! Come down and have a look! She’s a beast!"

Credit: Twitter / @foweytowncrier

One person called the ship a "floating block of flats" on Twitter.

Another said: "Looks wonderful, we were there one year, amazing sight."

Others expressed their concern for the emissions the ship was producing.

A spokesperson for Saga cruises said the ship offers a "distinctly British way to cruise".

"On board this ship, the levels of service are second to none, with a guest-to-crew ratio of 2:1, so there is always someone on hand.

"And with all gratuities included in the price, every guest receives the same high levels of service.

"Along with a huge selection of all-balcony cabins and suites, the ship offers a host of other diversions."