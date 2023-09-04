Live
M4 incident: Drivers warned of long delays following vehicle fire on motorway
Motorists travelling eastbound on the M4 are being warned of 'severe' delays following a van fire.
Photographs show smoke blowing across the motorway as long queues form.
Follow along for the latest..
12:00pm
The hold has been lifted and cars are now moving slowly.
Two lanes are moving slowly as a clear-up operation takes place.
Drivers are facing delays of at least 20 minutes.
11:30am
Drivers are facing long delays on the M4 eastbound after a vehicle fire.
All traffic is being temporarily held from Junction 17 A350 for Chippenham to Junction 16 A3102 for Swindon West.
Police stopped the traffic at around 11:20am on Monday 4 September.
Cars are at a standstill whilst officers deal with the incident.