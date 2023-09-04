A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B3215 near Okehampton.

The fatal collision happened at around 4:40pm on Sunday 3 September.

It involved a black Honda VT 750 motorcycle and a black Toyota Aygo.

The rider, a 35-year-old man from the Okehampton area, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police say his next of kin have been contacted.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was travelling along the road near The Countryman pub at the time, to contact them.

The forces urges anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam footage to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting log 641 of 3/9/23.