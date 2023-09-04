Play Brightcove video

A downhill mountain biker from the Forest of Dean has said that the feeling of winning the World Championship still 'hasn't sunk in'.

Charlie Hatton produced the ride of his life to take the rainbow jersey in Fort William for the first time.

It marked a huge moment in his career with the result catapulting him to the very top of the sport.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, he said although it all started when he was very young, Charlie describes how his older brothers used to take him out to the woods when he was around 7-years-old.

"I just remember coming back from school and my brothers and me going straight out in to the woods on our bikes," he said.

"The school work took a little bit of a back seat at that point but I think it has all paid off now!"

Charlie Hatton celebrating his win with his team mates and friends.

Charlie won the title whilst racing for Atherton Bikes. It meant that the championship title went to a British man, who was riding for a British team on a bike made in Britain, something he is very proud of.

"I am honestly so stoked about that," he said.

"There is genuinely no other team I would want to be with and no other bike I would rather be riding when going down that hill to be honest."

The event was held at Fort William in Glasgow, a circuit that Charlie knows very well.

"It's probably my favourite track on the World Cup circuit so I do particularly like it and I have been racing on it for years. It was a bit of a dream come true to win the championships there," he said.

Les says he will 'never forget' the moment Charlie found out he had won.

For his dad Les the moment that they found out Charlie had won the title in Scotland was very special.

"It is something I won't ever forget, the roar of the crowd I have never heard anything like it in all my life," he said.

"We used to drive all around Europe to watch him compete, my little work van has been everywhere but as a family we are so proud."

Charlie now gets to wear the famous rainbow jersey for the next 12 months and continues to compete on the race circuit, hoping for more success in the future.