A pilot has died after the plane he was flying crashed at an airfield in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Truro Aerodrome at around 3:20pm on Sunday 3 September to reports of a private aircraft crash.

Crews from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, two ambulances from South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A single male occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed."

The incident has been reported to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch which has now launched an investigation.