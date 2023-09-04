Cyclists warned to watch their speed after group stopped on Dartmoor
Watch as the cyclists speed along the road.
Police have urged cyclists to watch their speed and to think about how it could impact them in a crash after a group was spotted doing nearly 40mph in a 30mph zone.
Video footage shows the cyclists travelling in a group on Dartmoor.
Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team took to social media to express their concerns.
They said: "Cyclists, please be mindful of your speeds and just how this will effect you in the event of a collision.
"This group today on Dartmoor observed travelling at near 40mph on a 30mph restricted road."
The group was stopped and "offered appropriate words of advice".
Speed limits are designed for motor vehicles so you can’t normally be charged for speeding on a bicycle.
There are various bylaws in place that could impose speed limits on cyclists.