Watch as the cyclists speed along the road.

Police have urged cyclists to watch their speed and to think about how it could impact them in a crash after a group was spotted doing nearly 40mph in a 30mph zone.

Video footage shows the cyclists travelling in a group on Dartmoor.

Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team took to social media to express their concerns.

They said: "Cyclists, please be mindful of your speeds and just how this will effect you in the event of a collision.

"This group today on Dartmoor observed travelling at near 40mph on a 30mph restricted road."

The group was stopped and "offered appropriate words of advice".

Speed limits are designed for motor vehicles so you can’t normally be charged for speeding on a bicycle.

There are various bylaws in place that could impose speed limits on cyclists.