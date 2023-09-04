A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting two women in Wiltshire.

Jason Prior, 38, of Trowbridge, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Friday 1 September.

He had been convicted of two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage in three separate incidents.

The court heard how on the evening of 5 November into 6 November last year, Prior sexually assaulted one victim, before refusing to let her leave, becoming violent towards her.

After the victim finally managed to leave the property, Prior then followed her and assaulted her in the street.

On another incident with the same victim on 17 August, Prior punched a hole in the victim’s wall following an argument.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting another victim following an incident in the Shires Shopping Centre in Trowbridge on 9 May.

Prior was jailed for two and a half years, handed a five year restraining order, required to pay a £187 victim surcharge and sign on to the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.

Following the hearing, Investigating officer LCI Anne Williams said: “Prior has exhibited predatory behaviour in his interactions with these two women and I’d like to commend them for their courage in reporting the incidents to us.

“It has taken immense strength of character for them to go through the incidents again with us and then give their victim impact statements to court to ensure that Prior is convicted.

“Prior continually lied during the interviews and he pleaded not guilty. Thanks to the women’s bravery, he has now been convicted and faces a spell behind bars.

“I hope this sends a message to victims of rape or sexual assault that we will do all we can to support them and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts.”

Victims can seek support and counselling from the Swindon and Wiltshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) on the helpline 01793 781916.