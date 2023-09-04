A teenager who stabbed a teacher in a school corridor has admitted a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court Monday 4 September.

The incident happened in a school corridor at Tewkesbury Academy on 10 July.

The teenager has admitted to unlawfully and maliciously wounding maths teacher Jamie Sansom at the start of the trial.

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a stab wound in the attack Credit: Tewkesbury Academy/PA

Mr Sansom has been a maths teacher at Tewkesbury Academy since 2017, and following the incident, said he received many messages of support.

At the time, Mr Sansom said: "I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that.

"My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

"I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost.

"It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot."

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on 28 September.

More to follow...