A teenager has been attacked in park in Somerset.

The victim was walking along a footpath in Ninesprings Country Park in Yeovil at around 7:30pm on Wednesday 30 August.

He was attacked by someone with a bladed article and taken to hospital with multiple cuts. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information following the attack.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The suspect is described as 16-18 years old, approximately 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, of slim build, with a full but thin beard.

"He was wearing a branded black tracksuit at the time of the incident."

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are conducting additional reassurance patrols in the area following the incident. Anyone with concerns can speak with officers.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who knows someone who matches the description is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 5223210574.