An 18-month-old girl has been seriously injured following a car crash in Cornwall.

Police confirmed officers attended a crash involving a grey Kia X-Ceed and a toddler on St Graces Court, Probus, at around 5.35pm on Friday 1 September. 17:35 BST on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the baby was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Her condition has since been described as stable.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating a road traffic collision in Probus, Cornwall, and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a grey Kia X-Ceed and an 18-month-old child on St Graces Court.

"South Western Ambulance Service, Cornwall Air Ambulance and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident.

"As a result of the collision, an 18-month-old girl sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Her condition has been described as stable.

"Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended and conducted a thorough examination of the scene.

"Police would like to thank the public for their patience as a result of the road closure."

Witnesses or those with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log 729 of 1 September.