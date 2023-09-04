Two men have been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police officers were flagged down on Hoopers Place by a member of the public who was concerned for the welfare of a woman, at around 1:30am on Sunday 3 September.

They found a woman had been seriously sexually assaulted and a man was subsequently arrested.

Nikhil Chopra, 20 of Walsall, has since been charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Aryan Choudhary, 21, of no fixed abode, Swindon, has since been charged with sexual assault.

Both men will appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Monday 4 September.

Police have described the incident as 'extremely concerning'.

DCI Nick Mawson of Wiltshire Police said: “Creating safer spaces and reducing violence are priorities of Wiltshire Police as direct by Chief Constable Roper.

"We will continue to carry out patrols looking to identify anybody who is showing signs of potential perpetrator behaviour and intervening before they might go on to commit a serious sexual offence.

“It’s really important for us that people do feel safe and are able to enjoy going out without fear of what might happen at the end of the night.

“We will continue to have officers on regular foot patrol in this and others areas of the town to prevent offending of this nature.”