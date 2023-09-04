Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the speeding police car crashes into the family car.

Dramatic dashcam footage showing the moment a speeding Dorset police officer crashed into a family car, seriously injuring a mum-of-two, has been released.

PC Harry Chaplin hit the car, carrying a husband and wife and their two young children, whilst driving more than twice the speed limit to the scene of an accident.

The police car had been travelling at up to 81mph, in a 30mph residential zone.

The crash happened on Littlemoor Road in Weymouth on 9 July 2022.

The officer, 27, was fined and issued with eight penalty points at Winchester Crown Court after he admitted careless driving.

The court was shown the dashcam footage of the victim’s car being overtaken firstly by a police car with its blue lights flashing and siren on being driven by another officer, PC Derek Alexander.

The video then shows the Honda Civic, with its indicator light flashing, turning right into Chalbury Close before being struck by the police vehicle, also with its blue lights and siren on, knocking it onto its side.

PC Harry Chaplin hit the Honda Civic while travelling up to 81mph in Weymouth. Credit: BPM Media

The Honda was being driven by Patrick Mulqueen with his wife Claire and their two young children as passengers in the car.

Mrs Mulqueen was knocked unconscious and suffered a brain bleed. Mr Mulqueen sustained bruising and cuts and the two children had bruising from their seat harnesses.

In a victim statement read to the court, Mrs Mulqueen said that the crash happened after they had recently moved to the area.

She said: “We were excited to start this new chapter together and spend the summer at the seaside. The actions of the police officer overshadowed what should have been a happy time for our family.”

She explained that her brain injury had left her exhausted, suffering anxiety and “not like herself”.

She added: “I remember feeling guilty I couldn’t give my children the summer they deserved as I was so easily tired and overwhelmed.”

Chaplin was made to pay compensation to the family and given eight penalty points, but the judge said that she would not disqualify Chaplin from driving because he was “driving towards a serious road traffic accident and not simply exceeding the speed limit”.