There are growing concerns for a 78-year-old man from Chudleigh who has been missing for several days.

Colin Musson was last seen in the town at around 11am on Friday 1 September.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the pensioner's welfare.

He is described as a white male of large build, balding with grey hair and has a brown age spot on his forehead. He is 5ft 9ins tall.

He may be wearing a blue denim jacket, blue denim jeans and black leather shoes.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Colin or knows of his whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting log number 719 of 1/9/23.