Concern grows for missing 21-year-old from Stroud

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 21-year-old from Stroud.

Sam was last seen on Severn Road in Stonehouse at 12pm on Friday 1 September and has not returned, which police say is “out of character”.

They are described by police as being 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and has short brown hair. They were last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Sam has links to Stroud and officers are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to make contact.

Anyone who has seen Sam since Friday is asked to call Gloucestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 256 of 1 September or to dial 999 if Sam is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk.