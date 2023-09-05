Cyclist seriously hurt after being kicked off bike by people on moped

A man in his 70s has suffered serious injuries after being kicked off his bicycle by two people on a moped.

The pensioner was cycling along Mount Gould Road at around 9.50am on Monday 4 September when the incident happened.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the victim was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives are seeking to identify the driver and pillion passenger who were on the moped."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage or information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting 50230240224.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or 0800 555 111.