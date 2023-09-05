The RSPCA is investigating after five puppies were found dead in a Gloucestershire lake.

The dogs are believed to be Staffordshire bull terriers and were found in Newent Lake at around 3.40pm on Saturday 26 August by a member of the public.

The charity said the puppies were found in the water and recovered by the individual.

One had been placed inside a white sock and they all still had their umbilical cord attached to their bellies.

RSPCA inspector Jon Ratcliffe, who is investigating, said it is believed the puppies were left at the lake in the hours leading up to their discovery.

The charity is appealing for information from anyone who knows who the puppies belonged to.

Mr Ratcliffe said: “This must have been a shocking discovery. I want to thank the kind-hearted caller who notified us and removed the bodies until we were able to collect them and have them examined by the vet.

“We think it is likely the pups were dumped at this location in the hours of days leading up to their discovery.

"I am eager to speak to anyone who has any information as to who these pups may have belonged to, or if they saw anyone acting suspiciously at the location.

“Anyone with information can contact me in complete confidence through our inspector’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.”