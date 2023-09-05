A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a Royal Mail truck and a crop sprayer in Cornwall.

Issuing an appeal for witnesses, Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called at around 8.10pm on Friday 25 August to reports of a crash on the junction of the A30 Chybucca and the B3284 leading towards Shortlanesend.

A red Royal Mail truck and a red Bateman agricultural crop sprayer were involved.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the crop sprayer was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it to contact police by either calling 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the collision on a dash cam.