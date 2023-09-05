A motorcyclist has died in a four vehicle crash in Somerset

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the A361 in Rode at around 5pm on Sunday 3 September to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and three cars - a Kia Kona, an Audi A4, and a VW T-cross.

The 51-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The road was closed while officers attended the scene, but reopened at around 3am on Monday 4 September.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5223213702.