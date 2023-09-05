Pictures show the damage caused after a fire started in a garden shed following a series of explosions.

The blaze broke out in Totnes on the evening of Monday 4 September and led to the main road through the town being closed for more than 12 hours.

Emergency services were called to Western Bypass at around 5.30pm where the fire had taken hold of a garden shed. A number of properties were also evacuated.

The shed has been completely destroyed. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

Firefighters extinguished the shed blaze. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

The blaze was caused by a series of explosions, police have confirmed, as the shed contained a number of gas cylinders and household items that exploded and "shook buildings." It also caused a large garden fire.

The cause is believed to be accidental. The shed has been totally destroyed.

There were no reports of any injuries. The roof of the shed was believed to contain asbestos. A section of the A381 remains closed so ash debris can be cleared away from the area.

The fire service saved a young pigeon. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

Pictures released by Buckfastleigh Fire Station show the extent of the damage. They also confirmed that they saved a baby pigeon from the fire which set light to overhanging trees.