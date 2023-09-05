Seven people were rescued by the RNLI after they were swept out to sea on inflatable toys in East Devon.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Monday 4 September off Orcombe Point in Exmouth.

Exmouth RNLI were notified about five children and two adults who had got into difficulty, about half a mile out to sea.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched and the crew made their way to the location.

The RNLI said the group had been carried out to see on a number of toy inflatables. They also did not have any safety equipment or means of communication.

Another adult, separate to the group, had gone out to try to help on his paddleboard which was being used to keep some of them afloat.

The crew took all of the people safely back to shore. Because they had been in the water for some time, an ambulance was called so they could be checked over.

Coxswain for Exmouth Rnli, Steve Hockings-Thompson, said: "Inflatable toys are for a controlled environment like the swimming pools, not the sea.

"They are easily caught in the wind or tide and taken out to sea very often placing young persons in great danger, which is what happened today.

"Myself and my crew were pleased that we were able to quickly respond to this emergency and rescue those involved without them coming to any harm.

"I would also like to thank Olly Bridge who was out kitesurfing and gave valuable assistance at this incident, without which the outcome could have been quite different.”