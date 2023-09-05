A move to stop multi-occupancy homes being used as Airbnbs has been put forward in North Devon.

The council say it's hoped the decision will help people living in the area find appropriate accommodation.

North Devon District Council’s strategy and resources committee agreed that licensed HMOs (houses in multiple occupations) should not be let out as holiday accommodation as landlords look to diversify. However, the committee was split over whether it should be the subject of public consultation.

The proposal will mean amending the council’s rules in relation to the letting of rooms in HMOs. A six-week period to consult with landlords and estate agents was recommended by officers.

But councillors David Clayton (Lib Dem, Barnstaple with Westacott) and Graham Bell (Lib Dem, Braunton East) said as there was no legal requirement to consult the public, the council should go ahead, and make the changes immediately.

“Let’s show everyone we mean business on this. There is a huge depth of feeling over the lack of rented properties. Something needs to be done about it,” said Cllr Clayton.

Cllr Bell said: “I am very much against a consultation. Once the landlords of the HMOs start talking to each other, they are very likely to pull out and just use their properties for holiday lets.”

But committee members were told it was a change in policy and the council should consult with the public to be transparent and to be exempt from any legal challenge.

Council chairman Ian Roome (Lib Dem, Barnstaple North) said: “We as a council must show that we are listening to people’s views. People may have different views on this and we must take them into consideration.”

There are an estimated 1,100 HMOs in North Devon and 1,867 businesses registered as having holiday units. The popularity of Airbnbs in North Devon had increased because of its easy access to popular tourist attractions, councillors were told.

HMOs offer affordable accommodation to low-income families and individuals including students and older people, and are considered a key component in helping to reduce the housing shortage in Devon.

The council said that the risks involved in short-term holiday lets in HMOs as well as a reduction in privately rented rooms for residents are:

Safeguarding and security risks because of the transient nature of Airbnbguests (e.g. potential for key cutting or unknown people and theirvisitors sharing facilities with residents)

The potential for violence against women and girls, as Airbnb guestsmay not be as stringently vetted as permanent residents

Increased risk of fire

PAT testing of appliances can’t be enforced with Airbnb guests

Potential for anti-social behaviour

Reduction in the availability of private rented properties/rooms for localresidents

Credit: Alison Stephenson, Local Democracy Reporting Service.