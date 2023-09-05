A man who worked as a student officer for Devon and Cornwall Police is due to appear in court charged with 21 sexual offences.

Antony James is set to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 6 September.

His alleged crimes are reported to have taken place over a decade between 2012 and 2022.

They include three counts of rape, as well as various sexual offences involving a minor and being in possession of indecent photos of a child.

The 33-year-old from Plymouth was suspended after his arrest and is no longer employed by the force.

He has been charged with:

Three counts of rape of a woman 16 years of age or over.

Two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 15.

Two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 15.

Two counts of causing/inciting a female aged 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Three counts of intentionally encouraging/assisting in the commission of rape.

Two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

Engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Three counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...