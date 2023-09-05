Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows the car chase through Bristol before bat-wielding teen ran after man on foot following a crash

A teen who took part in a car chase through Bristol before pursuing a man on foot and attacking him with a baseball bat has been spared jail.

Chaz Morgan, 19, was involved in the violent incident on Friday 24 June.

It began when the window of a white Ford Fiesta was smashed in the Knowle area of the city.

The Fiesta was then followed by a VW Golf - with Morgan inside - as it was driven away from the scene.

During the pursuit, the cars were driven along Marksbury Road and Wells Road before the Fiesta crashed into a traffic light as it was being driven the wrong way around the Bedminster Bridge roundabout.

Footage uncovered by police then shows the Fiesta driver fleeing the vehicle before being chased by two passengers from the Golf.

Morgan was armed with a baseball bat while the second man, who had his face covered, was carrying a blade.

The driver managed to get into a stationary vehicle but was attacked by the two men pursuing him.

He did not sustain an injury, other than some marks to his body.

Morgan, of Shortwood Road in Hartcliffe, was arrested a week later.

Chaz Morgan was handed a suspended sentence. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He admitted charges of affray and possession of an offensive weapon at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 1 September.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and a 25-day rehabilitation order.

Although a second person was arrested in connection with the incident, Avon and Somerset Police say he was not charged due to insufficient evidence.

PC Andrew Smetham, officer in the case, said: "This was a serious incident that happened in the middle of the day in Bristol and the CCTV footage shows the victim was fortunate not to be hurt.

"There can be no excuse for the violence Chaz Morgan showed on this day and it is right he has been brought before the courts.

"We are grateful to the witnesses who called police on the day and also assisted us with our subsequent enquiries."

