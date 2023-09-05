M5 drivers are being warned of closures that are expected to continue until Christmas.

Those using the Brockworth Interchange near Gloucester are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys as work to refurbish two bridges in the area gets underway.

The bridges on the M5 at junctions 11A exit slip, Roman Villa and Pitmill, are now more than 50 years old.

Waterproofing, surfacing and repairs to the concrete are needed to maintain their structure. The aim is for all the work to be completed before Christmas.

M5 junction 11 to 12 resurfacing work: 4 September to 10 October

Work will take place overnight Monday to Friday.

4 September to 19 September

M5 southbound J11 to J11a, overnight, Monday to Friday, plus Saturday 9 September. Lane closures including slip closures at J11a from 8pm to 6am. Closure times are subject to traffic flow and may vary depending on the volume of traffic. Locally signed diversions will be in place.

18 September to 30 September

M5 northbound J12 to J11a, overnight, Monday to Friday. Lane closures including off on closures and slip closures and J12. Please note, closure times are subject to traffic flow and may vary depending on the volume of traffic. Locally signed diversions will be in place.

26 September to 10 October

M5 southbound J11a to J12, overnight, Monday to Friday. Lane closures from 7:30pm to 6am. Closure times are subject to traffic flow and may vary depending on the volume of traffic.

Junction 11A northbound exit slip - 17 September to before Christmas

The exit slip will be fully closed for the duration of the work. Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Churchdown Lane for 2 weeks from 2 October whilst works are completed on the overhead structure.

Diversions

Eastbound - traffic wishing to travel eastbound on the A417 and access Gloucester Business Park should continue north on the M5, exit at junction 11 and use Golden Valley interchange to travel south to junction 11A, to rejoin the A417 at Brockworth interchange roundabout.

Westbound – traffic wishing to travel westbound to Gloucester should continue north exit at junction 11 Golden Valley, join the A46 westbound, then take the A417 southbound to Barnett Way roundabout.

National Highways is encouraging drivers to use the signed diversion routes, which have been agreed by the local council, to avoid weight and height restrictions on local roads in the area. This will help ease noise and traffic disruption for residents.

Mark Fitzgerald, Project Manager for National Highways, said: “We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, but we need to carry out this work to ensure the long-term integrity of the bridges and that they are fit for the future.

“We appreciate this is a busy area, and there’s never a good time to carry out roadworks. We’re delivering these improvements as a package so we can share resources and cut down on the time we’ll be working on the road.

“Please accept our apologies in advance for any disruption which may be caused. We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact is kept to a minimum.

“We always aim to work to the programme, however, unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean work is sometimes postponed."