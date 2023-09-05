A woman who targeted ATMs and car parks to beg for money has been handed an injunction for repeated begging and drunken behaviour.

Gloucestershire Police say Charlotte Atkins, from Stroud, was caught shoplifting, being abusive and engaging in antisocial behaviour.

The majority of the incidents involved shoplifting and aggressive begging, either at ATMs or by approaching vehicles at car parks in Paganhill, Cashes Green, Ebley and the town centre.

The 39-year-old has now been served with the injunction following a hearing at Gloucester and Cheltenham County Court on Tuesday 9 August.

The order imposed by the courts forbids her from:

Engaging in conduct that causes or is capable of causing alarm or harassment or distress to any person within the district of Stroud;

Using or threatening to use violence against any person within the district of Stroud;

Begging at any time within the district of Stroud (this includes but is not limited to asking for money and/or cigarettes and/or food).

Solace Officer PCSO Tanya Wilson said: "Charlotte Atkins has caused disruption to the local businesses and distress to members of the public. This order was sought in an effort to stop Atkins from continuing in this manner."

Stroud Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Jacqueline Weller said: "This is another fantastic example of the ongoing partnership work in the Stroud district to tackle anti-social behaviour.

"The granting of this injunction will send a clear message that the behaviour demonstrated by Atkins will not be tolerated."

The injunction, which includes a power of arrest, will remain in place until 4 August next year.

