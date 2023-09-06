Bristol Airport’s roof terrace could soon be covered over and made into an executive lounge.

The open-air terrace in Bristol Airport offers travellers a space for fresh air with a good view while waiting for their flight.

However, under new plans which have been granted planning permission by North Somerset Council, the terrace, which is at the east end of the terminal building, will be turned into another indoor part of the airport to be used as an executive lounge.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “Executive Lounge C will provide additional passenger seating with beverage and food support. This lounge will be available during the operating hours of the terminal.”

The lounge will be heated with carbon heat pumps and over 150 square metres of solar panels would be installed on the new roof.

The roof over the terrace would increase the height of the terminal building, but a council report said that it would only be a “modest increase” and the plans should be approved.

Credit: John Wimperis, Local Democracy Reporting Service.