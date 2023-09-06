Charity boxes and alcohol have been stolen from a Tesco store in Portland.

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses following the break-in which happened at around 2.45am on Sunday 27 August.

The incident happened at the Tesco store on Park Road in Easton.

PC Antony Frost, from Dorset Police, said: “We are conducting various enquiries into this burglary and I am keen to speak to anyone with information that might assist our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the store during the early hours of Sunday 27 August 2023 to please contact us.

"I would also urge motorists who were in the area to check any dashcam footage for anything of relevance.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting occurrence number 55230135466.