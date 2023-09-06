Former Olympic swimmer Antony James accused of sex attacks

Play Brightcove video

Antony James arrives at Plymouth Magistrates' Court

A former Olympic swimmer from Plymouth has appeared in court facing more than 20 offences including 3 counts of rape.

Antony James was training as a police officer with Devon and Cornwall Police when he was arrested in January 2022. He has now been suspended from the force.

In 2010, he won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and competed at the 2012 Olympics in London, competing in the 100m butterfly.

Antony James, from Crownhill, attended Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 6 September where 21 charges against him were detailed.

The charges include three of rape and two of penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

He is also charged with the possession of more than 500 indecent images of children - 45 of them were category A.

The incidents are reported to have taken place between 2012 and 2022. They are:

Three counts of rape of a woman 16 years of age or over.

Two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 15.

Two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 15.

Two counts of causing/inciting a female aged 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Three counts of intentionally encouraging/assisting in the commission of rape.

Two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

Engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Three counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Antony James appeared in court wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, dark grey trousers, brown shoes.

He entered no pleas to the charges and was told that eight of the alleged offences are too serious to be dealt with at a magistrates' court.

He was granted conditional bail and will next appear at Plymouth Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on 9 October.