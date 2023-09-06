A Gloucestershire woman has been jailed for causing a car crash and then fleeing the scene.

Chloe Thynne was driving her Audi Q5 from a pub in Corston near Malmesbury northbound on the A429 at around 9pm On 15 October 2021.

When she crossed over the central white line, she collided with a Nissan Micra travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and required extensive hospital treatment.

The two passengers, both young men, also suffered serious injuries.

Thynne left the scene and returned home, leaving the three men at the roadside.

The 38-year-old, from Old Vicarage Lane in Kemble, was arrested at her home and initially denied being the driver.

She eventually changed her plea and pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving without insurance.

Thynne was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Swindon Crown Court on 5 September.

She will serve half in prison and the other half on licence - meaning she is out of prison but must follow certain rules.

She has also been disqualified from driving for six years.

Investigating officer Sgt Rich Hatch of the Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “This has been an arduous two years for the three young men, and their families affected by this collision, and I am extremely grateful to all of them for their commitment to this case.

“The defendant made a choice on the day back in October 2021 to drive her car in such a manner that she did not think of the possible consequences and with no regard to other road users.

“When things did go horribly wrong, she fled the scene and showed little to no remorse towards the three men in the other car.

“Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to all motorists that the split-second actions and decisions taken by drivers can result in horrendous injuries which not only affect the victims and their futures but their wider families as well.”