Pittards, an historic leather company in Yeovil has entered administration.

The firm has appointed the accountancy firm Ernst & Young to sell the business.

Founded in 1826, Pittards employs 150 members of staff in the UK and 900 in Ethiopia. It recognised by many for having made gloves for the Royal Family.

The company raised doubts about its future in July after it failed to raise the one million pounds needed to stay afloat.

In August this year, it filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

The company has said rising energy prices and a post-pandemic fall in demand for its products due to recent economic turnover is responsible.