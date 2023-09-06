The M5 in Somerset has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.

The motorway has been closed between Junction 26 for Wellington and and Junction 27 for Tiverton.

The northbound carriageway is closed prior to junction 27 and the southbound carriageway has been closed at junction 26.

Avon and Somerset Police has said it's expected to stay shut for between three and six hours.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes- via the A38.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "M5 in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to police incident from J26 A38 (Wellington) to J27 A361 (Tiverton).

Devon and Cornwall Police has urged drivers to avoid the area.

Police have been contacted for further information.