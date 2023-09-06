Man, 65, arrested after stabbing outside Co-op in Wiltshire

A 65-year-old has been arrested after a man was stabbed outside a Co-op in Wiltshire.

Police were called to Pewsey High Street at around 5:35pm on Monday 4 September to reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 30s had suffered stab wounds outside the Co-op. His injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was detained and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody for questioning.

A cordon was put in place at the scene whilst police carried out enquiries. That has since been lifted.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Insp Ben Huggins said: “We understand this will be a concerning incident for the community, but please be assured that this is believed to be a targeted assault where the victim was known to the suspect.

“Residents are likely to see an increased policing presence in the area and officers conducting high-visibility patrols over the coming days.

“I’d like to commend the members of the public who assisted in this incident. The victim was swiftly given first aid, while they also helped to restrain the suspect until officers arrived at the scene.

“Their bravery undoubtedly helped aid the victim in their recovery and meant that the suspect was detained and arrested. He will now be questioned in custody.

“I’d also like to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch with us so we can help build a full picture of what’s happened.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54230093269.