Man accused of racial abuse of Forest Green Rovers player

A man has been accused of racially abusing a Forest Green Rovers player.

Ryan Ferguson, 23, from Liverpool, has been charged with racially aggravated public order, failing to comply with a football banning order and obstructing a constable who was on duty.

He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday 7 September.

The charges relate to an incident which happened during the club's match against Fleetwood Town at The New Lawn in Nailsworth on the evening of Tuesday 18 April.