A man from Salisbury has been jailed for a string of 'despicable' child sex offences.

Stephen Harrison, aged 40 and of Barrington Road, was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Salisbury Crown Court on 5 September.

At a previous hearing, Harrison pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child under 13 and attempted rape.

The offences took place on various dates between 2015 and 2020.

Detective Constable Dawn Rowan said: “Firstly, I would like to praise the victim in this case who has shown bravery and courage well beyond her years in reporting this to police and ensuring this dangerous man is put behind bars.

“Harrison has shown little remorse for his despicable actions, continuing to lie through numerous police interviews before eventually pleading guilty in court.

“I am pleased that we were able to secure this conviction and see Harrison sentenced.

“We are committed to targeting individuals who commit such abhorrent crimes, regardless of how much time has passed since.

“I would urge anyone reading this who has experienced something similar to report it to police immediately – you will be fully supported through the process by specially trained officers.”

She added that anyone with concerns can report to the police by calling 101.