Avon and Somerset Police has apologised after it was revealed an undercover officer deceived a woman into a 19-year relationship.

The force has confirmed that a former officer engaged in an 'inappropriate' relationship with a member of the public while using their pseudonym working in an undercover role.

The allegations came to light after family members of the woman involved spoke to the Guardian newspaper on 6 September.

“The member of the public has no connection with policing and until recently they were entirely unaware of their links to an undercover police officer", a statement from Avon and Somerset Police said.

"They played no role in, and were not connected to, the officer’s operational deployment. This deployment is historic and happened many years ago.

"We fully recognise for those involved it has been deeply upsetting over a number of years, and remains so today.

“We are sorry. We recognise and understand the devastating and appalling impact this has had on all those affected, and we have taken and continue to take our duty of care to them extremely seriously.

"Our commitment to support them is unwavering and our genuine and sincere intention is to ensure they’re getting the support they need both now and in the future."

The force is accused of waiting seven years before telling the woman about the identity of the officer, who was her fiance.

"In 2016 we recognised accountability for decisions should be reviewed independently and so we voluntarily referred these matters to the Undercover Policing Inquiry", the statement said.

"We also referred ourselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and these investigations are still ongoing. We are fully co-operating with both these inquiries and will implement all recommendations made.

“We expect all our officers and staff to act with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism at all times.

"We will not tolerate any misuse or abuse of position and there are serious consequences for anyone who engages in this behaviour.

“Our absolute priority is to keep the public safe as well as our officers and staff."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is investigating allegations that senior officers failed to adequately investigate the conduct of an undercover officer once it had been brought to their attention.

"We are in the process of giving the outcome of that investigation to all concerned parties so it would be inappropriate to say more at this time", a statement from the police watchdog said.