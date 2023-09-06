A 21-year-old man from Cheltenham has been given a hospital order after admitting killing his mother.

Zak O'Neill, of Salamanca Road in Cheltenham, killed Michelle O'Neill on 15 March 2022 after, he said, "hearing voices in his head".

The 21-year-old had been accused of her murder but the Crown Prosecution Service accepted the lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

On 6 September at Bristol Crown Court, Judge William Hart sentenced O'Neill to a Restricted Hospital Order.

This means he will remain in hospital until a medical tribunal or the Ministry of Justice considers him fit for release.

The court heard how O'Neill had called 999 the day before the incident, saying he felt unwell.

O'Neill was referred to the mental health crisis team. But as he had not harmed himself or others, no further action was taken.

He turned the knife on his mother the following day.