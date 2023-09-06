Play Brightcove video

Watch Jacquie Bird's report here

A Torquay shop owner has said he's nervous every time he opens his door after one of his staff members was subjected to a brutal hammer attack.

Robber Patrick Grady was jailed for six years and eight months at Exeter Crown Court for the attack in April and was told by the judge if it wasn't for his victim's thick hair, he could have been facing a murder charge.

Grady rained blows on the man without warning and as a result he has never returned to work, instead he has gone back to Poland, where he's from.

The owner of the shop, Ellacombe News, said customers have also stopped coming, especially in the evenings.

Arya Kantharaja Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Arya Kantharaja told ITV News: "They say they don't want to come. Normally, morning to night people come in, there's one customer every time they come in. Now after 6pm and 7pm, people don't come in my shop."

Grady, whose accomplice Kieron Fairey was jailed for two years and eight months, made off with just a few bottles of vodka.

Supermarket giant Tesco has just offered to give its staff body-worn cameras, to try to counteract attacks on shop workers.

Shopworkers Union USDAW said there needs to be tougher penalties for people who attack store staff.

Spokesperson Dave Clift told ITV News: "The Government are saying that they are trying to put in tougher sanctions but we're not seeing that.

"You know the police are stretched and so their resources are under pressure as well. And the situations we are seeing in stores, they're not just isolated incidents, we've seen a massive increase over a number of years."