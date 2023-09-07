The daughter of a 93-year-old woman from Somerset has fulfilled her mother’s wish to have her ashes scattered using a drone.

Pauline Polhill, from Evercreech, died on Christmas Eve 2022 after a previously undetected cancer spread to the outside of her lungs.

The adventurer, who travelled to Florida to meet Mickey Mouse at the age of 89 and swam with dolphins at 90 heard about the new technology in the months before her death.

Pauline's daughter, Beverley Charnley, 65, said: “I went into the kitchen, leaving the radio on in the lounge, and when I came back, mum asked- ‘Did you know you can have your ashes scattered by a drone?’

"She said ‘I’d really like that’, adding ‘I’ve been in a helicopter but I’ve never been in a drone’."

A young Pauline Polhill on a motorcycle while in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force Credit: PA Media

Mrs Charnley’s husband, Richard, 64, added: "She was always up for anything.”

"We didn't think about the idea of a drone too much until we started looking for a funeral director."

The family gathered for the ashes to be scattered over and around the Charnley’s garden, which Pauline Polhill loved.

Beverly said: "I don’t know what we expected, but it was so spectacular and everybody said that it was just the best thing they’d ever seen.

“It was a way of celebrating her life. That’s what she would have wanted and now she’s gone out in style – I think she would have loved it.

Pauline had been a drummer for the Wessex Military Band since her 70s and her closest friends from the band attended the event in the family’s garden.

She'd played with the band across Europe, including Germany, France and Malta, and at landmark venues including the Royal Albert Hall.

The band also attended her funeral.

Mrs Charnley said she hopes that sharing her mother’s story will spread awareness about the service.

Pauline Polhill was part of the Wessex Military Band Credit: PA Media

She said: "If somebody hears about it and thinks it would suit them, my mum would be very happy.

"This was perfect for her and hopefully for someone else.”

Radstock Co-op funeral director Stephen Coke said: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to help Beverley in arranging such a special tribute to her mother.

"Having heard all about the type of person Pauline was, and her incredible energy for life, it seemed like the perfect fit to memorialise her in this way.”

To ensure that the event took place without a hitch, regulations were followed, which included getting permission from the householders in the vicinity of where the drone was flown.