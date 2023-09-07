More than 100 hot air balloons are set to fill the skies this September at Longleat Safari Park as the Sky Safari returns for another year.

It's hoped that, weather permitting, daily mass launches will take place, along with tethered balloon displays and the much-loved night glow event.

The Sky Safari, which is held from 8 to 10 September, will feature many novelty balloons including Simbaloo, Longleat’s resident lion; Adelaide the koala; the penguin trio; Wes the wolf and Dolly the sheep. There will also be a debut for a new novelty balloon - a baby dragon.

The schedule for the 2023 Longleat Sky Safari

7am - Morning mass launch

10.30 am - Tethered hot air balloon displays

11.30am - Model ballooning

2.30pm - Tethered hot air balloon displays

4.45pm - Entertainment begins (see below for timings)

5pm - Evening launch

8pm - Night Glow

The night glow is one of the most popular event's at the annual fiesta. Credit: Longleat Safari Park

Entertainment Schedule

Fire performances - 4.45pm, 5.45pm, 6.30pm and 7.10pm

Jamma de Samba - 5pm, 6pm and 7.25pm

How to get tickets for the 2023 Longleat Sky Safari 2023

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the park's website.

Adult tickets, for people aged 16 and over are £39.95.

Tickets for children aged between 3-15 are priced at £29.95 and infants, from 0-2 years-old go free, as well as carers.

The forecast

Organisers have advised that ballooning is weather dependent and the schedule may be adjusted to allow for changing conditions.

"In adverse conditions some launches and displays may have to be postponed or cancelled", a spokesperson said.

Friday

A very warm day is predicted, with temperatures set to reach 28C. Cloud is expected to return, with possible showers into the evening.

Saturday and Sunday

Showers are predicted to increase over the weekend, turning heavy or even thundery at times. However it's due to stay very warm and humid before temperatures begin to decrease into the new week.