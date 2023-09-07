Play Brightcove video

Watch Episode Four of Behind Closed Doors as Marina Jenkins is given a tour up, under and over the M48 Severn Bridge by Nick Dunbar

The M48 Severn Bridge was hailed as an engineering marvel when it was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1966.

For hundreds of years, people had relied on the ferry which crossed the River Severn between Aust and Beachley.

On completion, the bridge meant that people could travel more freely without the worry of unpredictable weather and tides.

Many will have experienced driving over it and looking up at the Grade II listed structure.

But the views from the very top have been afforded to the few.

The two suspension cables support the whole structure and allow the bridge to sway with the wind.

ITV West Country's Behind Closed Doors series takes a look inside places and locations people pass every day, but don't know what happens inside or why they exist.

In the next episode, Marina Jenkins was given a tour going up, under and over the bridge to see how it is maintained.

Nick Dunbar, senior manager for National Highways, has worked on the M48 Severn for more than 20 years.

He said: “There are 8322 individual wires inside the cables, which support the whole structure. They allow the bridge to sway with the wind.”

Our visit was the first time he had allowed a camera crew underground to explore and see first-hand how the cables are maintained.

“You have to be impressed by the engineering back in the 50s and 60s,” Nick said.

“It requires a lot of maintenance. Generally our operations are quite straightforward. But access can be made more difficult, especially by the weather.

“For example, we’re actually forcing dried air through the main cables at the moment, to stop the corrosion. It’s something we assess every five years.”

Around 20,000 vehicles cross every day, and despite coping with every weather condition imaginable, the two suspension cables have never been changed.

But unlike the newer, neighbouring M4 Prince of Wales Bridge which opened in 1996, the Severn Bridge was less protection against strong winds.

Therefore, as many people will have experienced themselves, this explains why it has to be closed from time-to-time.

“Historically, we have had a number of lorries and caravans blow over. So, when we do close it, it can upset people, but it is very important. It’s for a reason, safety.”

When asked if he enjoys his job at the top of one of the 445ft towers, Nick said: “It’s really not bad for an office, it is spectacular.

“We operate three structures - the Severn Bridge, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and Avonmouth.”

Nick added with a twinkle in his eye: “I enjoy the fact we’re a big family, we work together and look after each other. But the Severn Bridge is the best structure by far…!”