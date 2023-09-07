Climbers have been rescued from a beauty spot by fire crews in Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue were called on 5 September just before 5pm to reports of people climbing near Ghyston Cove in Clifton Down.

Ghyston's Cave, also known as the Giant's Cave or the Foxhole, is a natural cave in the limestone face of St Vincent's Rocks in the Avon Gorge.

The rope rescue operators retrieved the climbers who were then seen by paramedics at the scene.

Fire crews also worked with police to make sure everyone was safe.