Alan Qualtrough speaks to ITV News West Country after the cycling incident

A 74-year-old man from Plymouth says he is desperate for answers after suffering broken ribs when he was "pushed off" his bike.

Alan Qualtrough says his only memory of what happened on 4 September as he left an appointment at Mount Gould Hospital was being thrown off his bike.

When he later woke up in hospital, he was told he had broken his ribs and seriously damaged his kidney - an injury doctors initially feared could have been life-threatening.

The 74-year-old is now recovering at home, but told ITV News West Country he's still in shock.

Witnesses claim they saw the passenger of a moped deliberately kick out at Alan as he cycled past them.

"I just felt this tremendous crash and next thing, I was heading towards the curb. Something had hit me from behind," he said.

Officers want to speak to these two moped riders following the incident. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

"I had no idea how that took place. I thought that they'd shunted me from behind but as I hit the ground, I looked up and I could see the pillion looking back at me and they were about 75 or 100 yards down the road.

"They just accelerated and disappeared," he added.

"What were they thinking? Was that just a laugh? What would happen if someone did that to a member of their family and there was tragic consequences?" he said.

"I'd just like an explanation as to why they thought that was acceptable to do that."

Police have now released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

"They couldn't possibly know me", he said. "From the rear I just had a T-shirt and shorts on with a helmet and my black bag.

"They may have thought I was younger than I really am. I've been cycling for nearly 70 years and only ever been involved in one minor accident when I was a teenager. They just thought I was an easy target maybe."

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward and contact them, by calling 101 and quoting 50230240224.