Emergency services across the South West have warned they're at risk of becoming overwhelmed as the September heatwave continues.

South Western Ambulance Service has urged people 'not to call back' to check the arrival time of an ambulance, as it's seeing an increased number of people needing its help.

It said: "We are currently very busy. Please only call back if the patient's condition worsens or you no longer need our help.

"Please do not call back asking for an estimated time of arrival of an ambulance.

"We cannot provide this information and it blocks our lines from other callers reaching us."

It comes as the Met Office warns temperatures could reach the highest the UK has seen this year over the weekend. The warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday 10 September.

NHS Devon is asking people to stay safe, as it treats a high number of people suffering from the effects of dehydration.

Chief medical officer, Dr Nigel Acheson, said: "Healthcare services in Devon have been very busy this week and hospitals and the ambulance service have been under a lot of pressure over the last few days.

"Whilst it's lovely for people to enjoy this extra warm spell, just because the summer holidays are over for most, it doesn't mean hot weather isn't a risk to people's health.

"It's important to protect yourself and others from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling and to think of those such as children and older people who may not cope as well."