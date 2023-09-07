A crash between an unmarked police car and a Kia Stonic in Bristol has left a driver with potentially life-changing injuries.

The crash, involving two cars, happened at around 11.20am on 6 September at the traffic lights at the junction of Portway and Hung Road.

The A4 Portway was closed at the time by emergency services but has now reopened.

The driver, the sole occupant of a grey Kia Stonic, was taken to hospital and their next of kin are aware.

The other vehicle, an unmarked police Volvo XC90 with two officers inside, was responding to an emergency at the time.

One of the officers has gone to hospital for assessment to injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The other received medical attention at the scene.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223216301.