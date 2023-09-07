E-fit released after man attacked with knife in Bristol

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak in connection with an assault that happened in Bristol.

Between 10.30pm and midnight on 20 June, a man was attacked with a knife in Riverside Park, in Peel Street, St Pauls.

He was taken to hospital with cuts to his forearms and hands, which he had surgery for.

He is now recovering well at home.

The victim has now described the attacker as black, with short, black curly hair, with brown eyes and no facial hair.

He also said the man was between 20 and 30 years old and of slim build.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or anyone with information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference number 5223145017.

Alternatively, you can complete the online appeals form.